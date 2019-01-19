The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that efforts by Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, and ITF Director-General, Joe Ari, to convince the crowd to make space for the President to address the crowd were not successful.

NAN reports that Buhari eventually left the venue without addressing the crowd.

The supporters, who started thronging into the stadium as as early as 8 a.m., kept pushing themselves into the already filled stadium, and defied orders to remain outside since the arena was already filled up.

Mr Terna Tyopev, spokesperson of the Police Command in Plateau, had earlier said that 2,050 Police personnel had been deployed to ensure a hitch-free event.

The security men, however, appeared helpless as the crowd appeared not ready to listen to the pleas to be orderly.

Mr Pam Ayuba, a member of the Publicity Committee of the Buhari and Lalong campaign organisation in Plateau, however, attributed the turnout to adequate mobilization, love for the party and good governance.

Ayuba said that the popularity of the President was responsible for the massive turnout.

“The uprightness and sincerity of purpose of the President have endeared him to the people.

“Lalong, on his part, has being a friendly and a simple going governor. Plateau has never had any leader so approachable,” he said.

The publicity committee member said that the crowd was anticipated.

Prof. Soni Tyoden, Chairman of the the campaign Committee, who is also the Deputy Governor of Plateau, said that the large turnout was a positive development.

“Those outside are more than those in stadium; the security agencies are struggling to ensure that everyone is safe,” he said.