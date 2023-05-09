Buhari breaks silence on Ademola Adeleke's victory

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President acknowledged the court’s decision and praised the significant role played by the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and democracy in Nigeria.

In his statement, Buhari reminded politicians and their supporters that the primary objective is to ensure that the people of Osun State experience the benefits of good governance, which will create a prosperous, peaceful, and stable state.

He urged all citizens and residents of the State, particularly notable sons and daughters, to support Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration in achieving its goals and objectives to promote the growth of individuals and businesses.

The President also expressed appreciation to the people of Osun for their contributions to the nation’s development, particularly through the State’s rich cultural heritage, historic sites, and tourist attractions, such as the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Buhari further noted that elections should be seen as a means to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. He emphasised that this is the time for inclusion and harmony in the State at the end of litigation.

The President expressed confidence that Governor Adeleke’s administration would continue to explore the abundant resources in Osun State, contributing to national development and prosperity.

Background

The Supreme Court had earlier upheld Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun State governorship election, dismissing all disputes against him by Adegboyega Oyetola.

In its judgment, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro held that the BVAS was the sole foundation and focal point of Adeleke’s case.

The court maintained that Oyetola’s argument that the presiding officers who conducted the elections in 774 polling units did not use the BVAS machine, could not substantiate it.