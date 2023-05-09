The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari breaks silence on Ademola Adeleke's victory

Ima Elijah

President Buhari praised the judiciary for upholding democracy in Osun state.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke meets President Muhammadu Buhari. [Facebook | Buhari Sallau]
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke meets President Muhammadu Buhari. [Facebook | Buhari Sallau]

Recommended articles

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President acknowledged the court’s decision and praised the significant role played by the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and democracy in Nigeria.

In his statement, Buhari reminded politicians and their supporters that the primary objective is to ensure that the people of Osun State experience the benefits of good governance, which will create a prosperous, peaceful, and stable state.

He urged all citizens and residents of the State, particularly notable sons and daughters, to support Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration in achieving its goals and objectives to promote the growth of individuals and businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President also expressed appreciation to the people of Osun for their contributions to the nation’s development, particularly through the State’s rich cultural heritage, historic sites, and tourist attractions, such as the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Buhari further noted that elections should be seen as a means to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. He emphasised that this is the time for inclusion and harmony in the State at the end of litigation.

The President expressed confidence that Governor Adeleke’s administration would continue to explore the abundant resources in Osun State, contributing to national development and prosperity.

The Supreme Court had earlier upheld Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun State governorship election, dismissing all disputes against him by Adegboyega Oyetola.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its judgment, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro held that the BVAS was the sole foundation and focal point of Adeleke’s case.

The court maintained that Oyetola’s argument that the presiding officers who conducted the elections in 774 polling units did not use the BVAS machine, could not substantiate it.

The court noted that, based on INEC regulations and guidelines, an election result can only be collated if the results agree with the figures in the BVAS and the ones transmitted to the INEC Results Viewing Portal, IRev.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month

Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month

Has any candidate ever won at the Presidential Election Tribunal?

Has any candidate ever won at the Presidential Election Tribunal?

How long does it take to resolve a presidential election petition?

How long does it take to resolve a presidential election petition?

Adeleke dedicates Supreme Court victory to God, people of Osun

Adeleke dedicates Supreme Court victory to God, people of Osun

Buhari breaks silence on Ademola Adeleke's victory

Buhari breaks silence on Ademola Adeleke's victory

Israel attacks Islamic Jihad in Gaza, killing 13

Israel attacks Islamic Jihad in Gaza, killing 13

Soludo renders 200 journalists, media staff jobless

Soludo renders 200 journalists, media staff jobless

We go dey shock them like high tension – Davido celebrates uncle, Adeleke

We go dey shock them like high tension – Davido celebrates uncle, Adeleke

Court strikes out Sen. Brent’s defamation suit against Fani-Kayode’s wife

Court strikes out Sen. Brent’s defamation suit against Fani-Kayode’s wife

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections