The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, has beaten the candidate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in a landslide victory in Kano State.

According to Prof. Magaji Garba, the collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the presidential election in Kano, Buhari won 1,464,768 votes while Atiku could only win 391,593 votes.

During the announcement early on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Prof. Garba disclosed that a total of 1,964,751 votes were cast during the presidential election that took place on Saturday, February 23.

The results of the election are currently being collated and announced by INEC at its collation centre in Abuja. According to the 12 states that were announced on Monday, February 25, Buhari has won 7 states while Atiku has won 5, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Buhari won in Ekiti, Osun, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Gombe and Yobe with a total of 2,976,721 votes while Atiku won in Ondo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and the FCT with a total of 2,690,616 votes.

The PDP has already rejected the collation of results being done by INEC as its national chairman, Uche Secondus, disclosed on Monday that the party has evidence of several electoral misconducts committed to help the ruling APC rig the election in its favour.

The opposition party's chairman said all results currently being announced by INEC are incorrect and unacceptable to the party and the Nigerian people.

He accused officials in President Buhari's government of colluding with INEC officials to disenfranchise Nigerians and manipulate figures of polling units where the PDP won.