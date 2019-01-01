The presidential candidates of four political parties are scheduled to participate in televised town hall meetings alongside their running mates ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

The town hall series is a co-production between Daria Media and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

According to a statement released on Monday, December 31, 2018, the series will launch on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 with the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu and his running mate, Umma Getso.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his running mate, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will appear at the televised event on January 16, while candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore and his running mate, Rabiu Ahmed Rufai, will appear at the town hall on January 23.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Peter Obi, will conclude the series on January 30.

The parties participating in the four-part, two-hour live televised town hall meeting series were selected from the results of multiple polls aggregated by the Centre for Democracy and Development, according to the organisers.

The statement read, "The candidates will provide a unique platform for direct interaction between the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the leading political parties in Nigeria and citizens.

"There will be an audience of 100 people for each town hall, including CSOs and the Diplomatic Corps, as well as citizens (who have applied online via daria.media) selected via an impartial and fair application process; other participants will join the conversation via social media and phone calls.

"It will be an opportunity for Nigerians to hear directly from the aspirants and to ask them questions on governance and nation building."

The series will be moderated by Kadaria Ahmed and broadcast live on NTA, and on all Radio Nigeria stations, as well as other partner TV stations. They'll also be streamed live online at www.dtv.media.

The 2019 presidential election is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2019, and is expected to be keenly contested between Buhari and Atiku.

The two are expected to come face-to-face at the January 19 presidential debate organised by the Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG). Moghalu, candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, and candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Fela Durotoye, will also participate in the debate.