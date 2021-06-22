RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari congratulates Iran’s President-elect, assures closer cooperation

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the election of Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi “once again reinforces the centrality of the will of the people to the success of democracy anywhere in the world”.

In a reaction to the outcome of the election in Abuja on Monday, Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said that “Raisi deserved his victory in the presidential election”.

The Nigerian leader explained that “democracy affords voters the opportunity to change or re-elect their representatives by peaceful means”.

He described Raisi as “a consummate politician with experience to lead his country to greater heights and a better future”.

Buhari urged Iranians “to brush political differences aside and support Raisi to succeed in efforts to help the country overcome its challenges, including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling sanctions imposed on the country”.

While congratulating Raisi on his victory, Buhari advised the President-elect “to unite the country for the sake of protecting the common interests of Iranians that transcend party lines”.

”May God guide and grant you wisdom in the discharge of the heavy responsibility your election entails,” the president added.

