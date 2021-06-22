Buhari congratulates Iran’s President-elect, assures closer cooperation

The Nigerian leader explained that “democracy affords voters the opportunity to change or re-elect their representatives by peaceful means”.

He described Raisi as “a consummate politician with experience to lead his country to greater heights and a better future”.

Buhari urged Iranians “to brush political differences aside and support Raisi to succeed in efforts to help the country overcome its challenges, including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling sanctions imposed on the country”.

While congratulating Raisi on his victory, Buhari advised the President-elect “to unite the country for the sake of protecting the common interests of Iranians that transcend party lines”.