Buhari arrives Lagos to join Tinubu's final presidential rally

The President’s helicopter, the Leonardo AW139 touched down at the National Stadium at 2:35 pm and was thereafter conveyed to Teslim Balogun Stadium, the venue of the rally in Surulere.

The Lagos rally is Buhari’s 10th appearance at the APC presidential campaigns since the party flagged off its rallies in Plateau State in November, 2022.

The president joined the APC campaign train in Sokoto, Katsina, Imo, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe, Plateau and Lagos states.

As a former governor of the state, Lagos is Tinubu's political base as a mammoth crowd followed his motorcade from Oshodi, a central motor park in the city to the venue of the campaign in Surulere.

In June 2022, Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC following a primary election in which he defeated the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and 10 others.

The former Governor of Lagos state polled 1,271 votes to win the party's presidential ticket.

A month after the primary, Tinubu picked Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State as his running mate.

The rally in Lagos which is the final campaign for the party is coming four days before the general election holding on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

18 presidential candidates will participate in the election but many Nigerians seem to recognise four of them due to their popularity.