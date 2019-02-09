The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari and his entourage landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, at 10.13 a.m. on Saturday amid tight security.

The President arrived aboard a Nigerian Air Force Boeing aircraft with registration number 5N-FGT to a rousing welcome by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains and supporters.

The chieftains who received him included; Governors Akinwunmi Ambode, Abiola Ajimobi, Rotimi Akeredolu and Abdullahi Ganduje of Lagos, Oyo, Ondo and Kano states respectively.

Others were the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu and Lagos State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The President was received by the APC supporters who displayed the 4+4 signature of the party and chanted Sai Baba, Next Level and other slogans.

The APC presidential candidate , left the MMA in a chopper with registration number NAF-540 at 10.30 a.m. for his engagements in the nations commercial capital.

He is scheduled to visit the Palace of the Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu, and the State House, Marina.

The President will thereafter proceed to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, where he will address the people and solicit for their votes.