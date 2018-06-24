Buhari arrives for day 2 of APC Convention

news

President Buhari has arrived Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention which started on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

According to The Cable, votes were cast till about evening on Saturday, with collation running into Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Fist fights

During the convention on Saturday, there were reports that delegates got involved in fights.

Notable, was the disruption of Buhari’s speech by delegates from Delta state, according to Leadership Newspaper.

According to the report, supporters of Senator Ovie Omo-Ageg e from Delta state engaged in a free for all while Buhari was making his speech.

Vanguard also reported that the security personnel attached to the outgoing APC Chairman, John Oyegun exchanged blows with the advance security team of President Buhari.

Fresh clash

According to The Cable, a man was badly beaten in another clash involving Delta state delegates early on Sunday morning.