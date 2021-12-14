RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Buhari has urged senators to expeditiously approve the nomination.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Muazu Sambo as a minister-designate from Taraba State to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions.

Recommended articles

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced the nomination when he read a letter from the president during plenary on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Buhari, in the letter, urged senators to expeditiously confirm the nominee, who's a direct state replacement for Sale Mamman who was sacked as Minister of Power in September.

Mamman was sacked alongside Sabo Nanono who was the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in what was a rare cabinet rejig by the president.

Cabinet member, Mohammad Mahmood, was redeployed to assume the position of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Abubakar Aliyu was moved from his previous position to become the new Minister of Power at the time.

This means Sambo will likely be eventually appointed Minister of Environment, or Minister of State for Works, and Housing, the positions Mahmood and Aliyu left vacant following redeployment.

It's unlikely that the nomination will be confirmed before senators commence on their end-of-the-year break, leaving Sambo waiting till next year to officially assume office.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Arraignment of Fani-Kayode over alleged medical reports forgery stalled

Arraignment of Fani-Kayode over alleged medical reports forgery stalled

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Adamawa

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Adamawa

Nigeria soft pedals, may not retaliate on UK, Canada travel ban

Nigeria soft pedals, may not retaliate on UK, Canada travel ban

South African President infected with COVID

South African President infected with COVID

2023 Elections: New electoral law now awaits NASS, Presidency – INEC

2023 Elections: New electoral law now awaits NASS, Presidency – INEC

Trending

Bisi Akande shares story of the moment Tinubu became very frustrated with Buhari

From L-R: President Buhari, Bisi Akande and Bola Tinubu (Presidency)

Buhari will be visiting Lagos on Thursday

From L-R: President Buhari, Bisi Akande, Bola Tinubu (Presidency)

APC chieftain says Nigerians are lucky to have Buhari as President

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

2023 Presidency: Arewa Consultative Forum takes a stand on zoning

Audu Ogbeh, the Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (Guardian)