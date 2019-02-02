The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet, which took-off from Gombe, Gombe State, conveying the president and members of his entourage, landed at the Dutse International airport at about 2.25p.m.

NAN reports that the president, who is on two-state campaign tour of Gombe and Jigawa states, had earlier visited Barambu town in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the Bauchi state where he flagged-off the commencement of drilling activities at Kolmani-II Oil Well, Gongola Basin, Upper Benue Trough.

While flagging-off the drilling activities, the president directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to extend its exploration to six basins in the country.

President Buhari had also addressed thousands of APC supporters at a rally in Gombe state, after performing the flagging-off of the drilling activities in Bauchi, before his arrival in Dutse.

NAN reports that thousands of APC members and supporters lined up the streets of Dutse, while many shops and business places were closed to welcome the President.