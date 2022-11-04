BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Campaign Coordinator

Why Binani was sacked: This development comes barely twelve hours after it was reported that the executive committee of the APC in the state has rejected the female lawmaker as coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the state.

Binani was also accused of singlehandedly selecting members of the Council.

Tinubu replaces Binani: While some reports claimed Binani resigned on Thursday, November 03, 2022, Pulse learned that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, subsequently replaced Binani with a former Adamawa state deputy governor, Martin Babale.

A recent letter to that effect signed by Simon Lalong, the Plateau State Governor who doubles as the Director-General (DG) of the Tinubu/Kashim Shettima PCC, reads: “By way of this letter, I’m pleased to formally convey your appointment as Adamawa state Coordinator of Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate, given your impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as a major pillar of the party.”