RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Breaking: Tambuwal drops out of PDP presidential race, endorses Atiku

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Sokoto state governor announced his decision in the presence of the delegates at the convention ground.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal (Goldennews)
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal (Goldennews)

Presidential aspirant, Governor AMinu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has stepped down from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential race, endorsing former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Recommended articles

Tambuwal made his decision known in front of the delegates and party stakeholders who are currently gathered at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the special convention to elect the flag bearer for 2023 election.

The former House of Representatives Speaker said his decision was borne out of his desire to see a more progressive nation which he believes the PDP can deliver from next year.

He, however, declared his support for Atiku.

Details later......

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Breaking: Tambuwal drops out of PDP presidential race, endorses Atiku

Breaking: Tambuwal drops out of PDP presidential race, endorses Atiku

How poor, out-of-school children gain education with N100 in the FCT

How poor, out-of-school children gain education with N100 in the FCT

Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders urge communities to defend their land against terrorists

Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders urge communities to defend their land against terrorists

Group tackles INEC over extension of party primaries’ deadline

Group tackles INEC over extension of party primaries’ deadline

Respect peoples’ choices at the polls - Buhari

Respect peoples’ choices at the polls - Buhari

APC postpones Abia Central Senatorial primary, as Nwogu withdraws

APC postpones Abia Central Senatorial primary, as Nwogu withdraws

Former Deputy Gov defeats Obanikoro to pick APC ticket for Lagos West

Former Deputy Gov defeats Obanikoro to pick APC ticket for Lagos West

PDP primaries: Bala Mohammed says he won't step down for anybody

PDP primaries: Bala Mohammed says he won't step down for anybody

Governor Akeredolu's wife thrown out of APC secretariat in Imo

Governor Akeredolu's wife thrown out of APC secretariat in Imo

Trending

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest for president

President Goodluck Jonathan

Natasha wins PDP Senatorial ticket 2 months after joining party

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.