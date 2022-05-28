Breaking: Tambuwal drops out of PDP presidential race, endorses Atiku

Presidential aspirant, Governor AMinu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has stepped down from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential race, endorsing former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
The Sokoto state governor announced his decision in the presence of the delegates at the convention ground.
Tambuwal made his decision known in front of the delegates and party stakeholders who are currently gathered at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the special convention to elect the flag bearer for 2023 election.
The former House of Representatives Speaker said his decision was borne out of his desire to see a more progressive nation which he believes the PDP can deliver from next year.
He, however, declared his support for Atiku.
