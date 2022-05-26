Breaking: Sanwo-Olu wins APC Governorship ticket to run for 2nd term

Sanwo entered the contest as the sole aspirant after his challengers Mr Wale Oluwo and a former permanent secretary, Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha, failed to participate in the primaries that took place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Announcing the results, the Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee/Returning Officer, Alhaji Adamu Yuguda, said the Governor recorded 1,170 votes from the delegates to clinch the ticket.

Yuguda also revealed that 1,225 ad-hoc delegates were expected to participate in the special congress but only , 198 delegates were accredited across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said: “For those who have been murmuring , we have three aspirants that purchased forms in Abuja. Three of them went for screening, one was cleared and two were disqualified.

“The total number of voters are 1, 225; total number of accredited votes – 1,198; the total votes cast – 1,182, the total number of valid votes -1,170 while the invalid votes are 12.

“So, the candidate with the highest number of votes is Gov. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who scored 1,170 votes.

“I, Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda, the Chairman, governorship primary committee in the 2023 APC primary in Lagos state, hereby declare Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu the winner, haven scored the highest number of votes.”

In his acceptance speech, the governor commended the electoral committee, supporting staff and all delegates for considering worthy to be the party’s flag bearer.

He also praised the Lagos State Executive of the APC led by Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, his cabinet members, party faithful and observers for their efforts and support

“Our delegates have defied the rain. They have spoken and they have spoken well.

“This is affirmation that you want us to continue and we will not disappoint you.

“In all facet, Lagos residents should expect a lot more from us. We will not disappoint or betray the confidence reposed in us.

“I want to say that indeed, this is the beginning of bigger work that we have for Lagos,”