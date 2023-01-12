ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Peter Obi reacts to report on UK Company, Next International

Ima Elijah

"...his wife assumed management..."

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

With the 2023 general elections just few weeks away, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has cleared the air on the circumstances surrounding the liquidation of one of his companies, Next International (UK) Ltd.

What Peter Obi said: A statement issued late Wednesday, January 11, 2023, by Obi-Datti Media Office dismissed speculations that the company was liquidated by UK authorities, explaining that the owners voluntarily liquidated the firm as it was no longer in operation.

He addressed “agents of the political opposition unsettled by the high rising profile of the Labour Party flag bearer” for trying to make political capital out of the development.

The statement signed by Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, said: For the record, the entity was 99% owned by Next Nigeria International Ltd. and established as its buying office in the 90s and Peter Obi was its CEO. At the time Peter Obi became governor of Anambra State in 2006, his wife assumed management of the winding down of the company and about one year ago requested that the company be dissolved under the voluntary strike off of the entity on grounds of dissolution and being inoperational, which is normal in winding up an entity.”

“Peter Obi has consistently maintained that he is no longer involved in any Next related business.”

Berating those twisting the resting of Next International (UK) Ltd., the statement said: “When our Principal insists that you go and verify facts about him and the information he dishes out, it didn’t say go and falsify facts."

The statement concludes that Peter Obi is miles ahead of other candidate in the areas or morality.

Ima Elijah
