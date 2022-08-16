BREAKING: Peter Obi, Donald Duke, Mimiko and others check-in on Wike

This was announced in a Tweet, containing a picture evidence of the visit, shared by Former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko via his official Twitter account.

Wike has friends after all: Mimiko referred to the group as "friends" as they share expressions laughter and joy in the now-viral photograph.

Who and who were present?: Peter Obi (LP), Donald Duke (SDP), Olusegun Mimiko (PDP), Samuel Ortom (PDP), Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (PDP), Okezie Ikpeazu (PDP), Mohammed Adoke SAN, and others yet to be identified.

Why are friends visiting Wike?: While none of the attendees have disclosed reason or content of the visit, it is assumed that it is in connection with the on-going PDP crisis.

What you should know: Both Obi and Duke were once members of the PDP

The PDP Crisis: Wike has been at loggerheads with the party’s leadership since he lost the PDP presidential primary to Atiku Abubakar in May.

The party’s crisis deepened further when Atiku rejected Wike’s nomination by the leaders of the party and chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Wike’s Demands: Wike and his supporters demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, as part of the conditions to work for Atiku.

Members of the camp had earlier accused the North of hijacking the party. They argued that the PDP chairman, presidential candidate and BoT chairman are all from the region.

Reason why there are calls for Iyorchia Ayu to resign: Bode George said, “I remember what Ayu said and want to take him on his words because for honourable men, your word must be your bond. He said once a presidential candidate emerges from the north, ‘I will resign.’ I want to take him on that because I know him to be a respectable and responsible man.

“The founding fathers decided that once the presidency comes from the northern zone, chairman of the party must come from the southern zone, and vice versa."