BREAKING: PDP suspends Dotun Babayemi

Where was he suspended: Babayemi was suspended in his ward, Otun Balogun ward 2, Ayedaade Local Government, Gbongan.

Why is Babayemi suspended: He is currently seeking justice as regards the controversy surrounding who the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the party is in the state.

He emerged as the candidate for a parallel governorship primary of PDP, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) identified Senator Ademola Adeleke, who emerged as governor-elect, as a candidate of the party.

The final straw: Babayemi was, however, expelled from the PDP over alleged anti-party activities.

How they pronounced the suspension: Reading the address on behalf of the Ward EXCO, the Secretary of the Ward, Ogunleye Bukayo, said the factional governorship candidate was expelled as a result of a petition filed against him by some party members.

“The Ward Executive Committee of the party at its meeting of 20th July, 2022, received the report of the disciplinary committee, and after careful and extensive deliberations ratified the report of the disciplinary committee.

“The Ward Executive Committee of the Party in exercise of the powers conferred on it by sections 57(2) and 59 (1) (g) of the constitution of PDP hereby remove and expel Prince Dotun Babayemi from the Peoples Democratic Party. He therefore ceases to be a member of the PDP henceforth,” Ogunleye said.