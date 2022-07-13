BREAKING: Oyo lawmaker, Segun Popoola dies at 46

According reports, Popoola died in the early hours of Wednesday, 13, 2022

The lawmaker was representing Ibadan South-East Constituency II at the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Our correspondent gathered that the lawmaker died at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

The lawmaker was elected in 2019 to represent the area on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was gathered that the lawmaker died after suffering from a kidney-related disease.

A family source who confirmed the incident said he was billed to be flown abroad for surgery before eventually gave up the ghost.

He died at the age of 46.

Popoola was the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Oyekunle Oyetunji, Media Adviser to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, confirmed the death of the lawmaker on Wednesday.

He said, “Yes. Confirmed”.

One memorable thing Popson did while he served his constituency was empowering his constituents with skills and cash after many were left stranded post-lockdown in 2020.