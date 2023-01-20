ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Ortom's convoy involved in accident

Ima Elijah

Gov Samuel Ortom
Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State's convoy was on Friday, January 20, 2023, involved in an accident.

According to emerging reports on the event, several persons including two members of the Benue State House of Assembly were injured in the auto crash.

Where Ortom's convoy was headed: The governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters were traveling to the Utokon community of Ado Local Government Area (LGA) in continuation of the party governorship campaign rally.

How the auto-crash happened: The driver of a branded bus fully loaded with PDP supporters lost control and rammed into three vehicles; a Jeep, a security vehicle, and another bus in the convoy.

Otorm's convoy crash
Otorm's convoy crash Pulse Nigeria

Others part of the convoy were: The state’s deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu; Senator Abba Moro; House of Representatives members, and House of Assembly members from Benue South district; among other top government and party officials in the state.

The state government ambulance in the convoy immediately evacuated the injured to the hospital.

What you should know: Ortom left the scene untouched.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
