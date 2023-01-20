BREAKING: Ortom's convoy involved in accident

According to emerging reports on the event, several persons including two members of the Benue State House of Assembly were injured in the auto crash.

Where Ortom's convoy was headed: The governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters were traveling to the Utokon community of Ado Local Government Area (LGA) in continuation of the party governorship campaign rally.

How the auto-crash happened: The driver of a branded bus fully loaded with PDP supporters lost control and rammed into three vehicles; a Jeep, a security vehicle, and another bus in the convoy.

Pulse Nigeria

Others part of the convoy were: The state’s deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu; Senator Abba Moro; House of Representatives members, and House of Assembly members from Benue South district; among other top government and party officials in the state.

The state government ambulance in the convoy immediately evacuated the injured to the hospital.