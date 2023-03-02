ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Atiku rejects election results, says INEC 'failed woefully'

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former Vice-President also appealed to President Buhari to intervene.

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Recommended articles

Atiku said the presidential and national assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was marred by unprecedented manipulation and fraud never before seen in the history of elections in the country.

The former Vice-president said these while addressing a press conference in the evening of Thursday, March 2, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP candidate argued that the electoral commission has "failed woefully" in its assignment and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in order to save Nigeria's democracy.

Atiku said, "The manipulation and fraud that attended this election were unprecedented in the history of our nation. It was indeed a rape of democracy. The processes and outcome of the election was grossly flawed and must be challenged by all of us."

Therefore, Atiku said his lawyers have started gathering evidence and will subsequently head to court with the hope of reclaiming victory.

"It's my hope the judiciary will redeem itself this time around and rise to society's expectation as the last hope of our people. In the end, who wins is not as important as the credibility of our elections and electoral processes," the former Vice-President said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details later......

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

One of you must be lying - Oshiomhole replies Obi, Atiku over victory claims

One of you must be lying - Oshiomhole replies Obi, Atiku over victory claims

Peter Obi took my votes in South-East and South-South, Atiku confesses

Peter Obi took my votes in South-East and South-South, Atiku confesses

BREAKING: Atiku rejects election results, says INEC 'failed woefully'

BREAKING: Atiku rejects election results, says INEC 'failed woefully'

INEC undecided on Ogbaru Fed Constituency election stalemate in Anambra

INEC undecided on Ogbaru Fed Constituency election stalemate in Anambra

Buhari commissions projects in Borno, says Zulum deserves 2nd term

Buhari commissions projects in Borno, says Zulum deserves 2nd term

Buni approves N500m agric loan for 4,000 teachers

Buni approves N500m agric loan for 4,000 teachers

US asks INEC to correct errors before March 11 governorship elections

US asks INEC to correct errors before March 11 governorship elections

Read everything Obi said in his first address since results announcement

Read everything Obi said in his first address since results announcement

Sowore refuses to believe he scored only 14.6k votes in presidential election

Sowore refuses to believe he scored only 14.6k votes in presidential election

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal