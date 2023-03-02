BREAKING: Atiku rejects election results, says INEC 'failed woefully'

Atiku said the presidential and national assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was marred by unprecedented manipulation and fraud never before seen in the history of elections in the country.

The former Vice-president said these while addressing a press conference in the evening of Thursday, March 2, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP candidate argued that the electoral commission has "failed woefully" in its assignment and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in order to save Nigeria's democracy.

Atiku said, "The manipulation and fraud that attended this election were unprecedented in the history of our nation. It was indeed a rape of democracy. The processes and outcome of the election was grossly flawed and must be challenged by all of us."

Therefore, Atiku said his lawyers have started gathering evidence and will subsequently head to court with the hope of reclaiming victory.

"It's my hope the judiciary will redeem itself this time around and rise to society's expectation as the last hope of our people. In the end, who wins is not as important as the credibility of our elections and electoral processes," the former Vice-President said.

ADVERTISEMENT