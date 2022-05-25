RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Governor Makinde wins Oyo Governorship primaries

Ima Elijah

Makinde polled a total of 1,040 delegates votes to defeat his rival

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has emerged winner of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Makinde polled a total of 1,040 delegates votes to defeat his rival, Mr Hazeem Gbolarunmi who had two votes.

The primary was held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Announcing the result, the returning officer, Ben Obi, represented by Abdullahi MaiBasia, said Makinde emerged as the PDP governorship candidate for Oyo State having polled the highest number of valid votes.

A total of six votes were void out of the total votes cast of 1,048.

