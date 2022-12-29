ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Explosion rocks Kogi ahead of Buhari’s visit, 3 dead

Ima Elijah

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit the state today...

Explosion in Lokoja (ThisNigeria)
An explosion in the Okene area of Kogi State has killed three persons.

Source and details: According to Channels Television, the blast occurred on Thursday, December 29, 2022, morning at the Oyinoyi’s Palace in the Okenne Local Government Area of the state.

What is going on now: It was learnt that police operatives of the Anti-Bomb Unit have arrived at the scene of the incident.

Buhari to be in Kogi: Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit the state today.

Why Buhari is in Kogi today: He will be commissioning some projects in the North-Central state.

More details soon

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
