RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Ekiti House of Assembly Speaker impeached

Ima Elijah

Seventeen out of the 25 members impeached the Speaker and elected a new one.

Ekiti State House of Assembly complex
Ekiti State House of Assembly complex

Recommended articles

Aribisogan was removed on Monday, November 21, 2022, as Olubunmi Adelugba was elected as the new Speaker.

Seventeen out of the 25 members impeached the Speaker and elected a new one.

What happened: A cross section of members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly held a plenary session amidst tight security.

The assembly complex is surrounded by armed policemen who barred both journalists and workers from gaining entry.

Some political loyalists were also seen in groups around the complex.

The sitting was in connection with the leadership tussle rocking the house.

Back story: The Assembly Complex was earlier sealed by Security agents to prevent a break down of order following the death of the former Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye.

66-year-old Afuye had died at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital on October 19, after suffering cardiac arrest.

A month after his demise, the parliament held an election and Aribisogan, who is the representative of Ikole 1 Constituency in the Assembly and a two-term lawmaker, emerged.

more detains shortly...

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Ekiti House of Assembly Speaker impeached

BREAKING: Ekiti House of Assembly Speaker impeached

Atiku's camp finally reacts as Wike promises to support Peter Obi

Atiku's camp finally reacts as Wike promises to support Peter Obi

Tinubu opens up on working with Wike, G5 governors

Tinubu opens up on working with Wike, G5 governors

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

Buni unveils 10-year devt masterplan for Damaturu

Buni unveils 10-year devt masterplan for Damaturu

Wike hosts Kwankwaso in Port Harcourt

Wike hosts Kwankwaso in Port Harcourt

Anambra: Stop heavy taxation, HURIWA warns Soludo

Anambra: Stop heavy taxation, HURIWA warns Soludo

Kwankwaso aims dig at Tinubu, Shettima, says Yar’adua episode is recurring

Kwankwaso aims dig at Tinubu, Shettima, says Yar’adua episode is recurring

Only visionary leaders can restructure Nigeria – Kwankwaso

Only visionary leaders can restructure Nigeria – Kwankwaso

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates.

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates

BREAKING: Court discontinues Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi (KanyiDaily)

Soludo says Obi’s candidacy makes presidential victory easier for Tinubu