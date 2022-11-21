BREAKING: Ekiti House of Assembly Speaker impeached

Aribisogan was removed on Monday, November 21, 2022, as Olubunmi Adelugba was elected as the new Speaker.

Seventeen out of the 25 members impeached the Speaker and elected a new one.

What happened: A cross section of members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly held a plenary session amidst tight security.

The assembly complex is surrounded by armed policemen who barred both journalists and workers from gaining entry.

Some political loyalists were also seen in groups around the complex.

The sitting was in connection with the leadership tussle rocking the house.

Back story: The Assembly Complex was earlier sealed by Security agents to prevent a break down of order following the death of the former Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye.

66-year-old Afuye had died at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital on October 19, after suffering cardiac arrest.

A month after his demise, the parliament held an election and Aribisogan, who is the representative of Ikole 1 Constituency in the Assembly and a two-term lawmaker, emerged.