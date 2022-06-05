Breaking: Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency

He said this at a dinner with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants in Abuja on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Buhari's endorsement followed the decision of Northern governors elected on the platform of APC, who had asked the president to pick a southerner as his successor.

The governors said this in a statement released after a meeting on Saturday.

They appealed to northern aspirants contesting for the APC presidential ticket to withdraw from the race in national interest.

The statement indicated that Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has opted out of the race “to contribute to this patriotic quest”.