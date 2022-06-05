President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed a power shift to the southern part of the country in 2023.
Breaking: Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency
Buhari has thrown his weight behind a southern presidency in 2023.
He said this at a dinner with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants in Abuja on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Buhari's endorsement followed the decision of Northern governors elected on the platform of APC, who had asked the president to pick a southerner as his successor.
The governors said this in a statement released after a meeting on Saturday.
They appealed to northern aspirants contesting for the APC presidential ticket to withdraw from the race in national interest.
The statement indicated that Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has opted out of the race “to contribute to this patriotic quest”.
Details later.....
