Breaking: Atiku clinches PDP Presidential ticket

Atiku defeated 12 other aspirants in the election held at the velodrome complex of the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Pulse had reported that Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, had asked his supporters to vote for the former Vice President having announced his withdrawal from the contest shortly before voting commenced.

At the conclusion of sorting and counting of the votes, the Chief returning officer of the PDP 2022 electoral committee, Senator David Mark declared Atiku elected as the party's presidential candidate having polled 371 votes.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike finished second with a total of 237 votes, while the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki recorded 70 votes to finish third.