Borno Govt trains 130 school dropouts in entrepreneurial skills

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Borno Government says 130 school dropouts have benefited from its entrepreneurial skills training.

Abba-Wakilbe said that the programme supported by the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Projects (MCRP), was organised to enhance self-reliance and reduce social vulnerability amongts women who have dropped out of schools.

He said the ”second chance women/girls skills acquisition school, which is a project of the Borno Ministry of Education, targets the vulnerable and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) women who are victims of Boko Haram insurgency who dropped out of schools.

”The graduants, who were enrolled in February 2022, completed their training and each went home with a certificate, start-up pack donated by the MCRP and Dignity Kits donated by Multi Aid and Charity initiative,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Falmata Zulum, Wife of the Borno Governor, commended the ministry for the initiative and called on the trainees to utilise the skills they acqured and start-up packages for the benefit of themselves and loved ones.

She also commended the MCRP for supporting the initiative by providing start-up package for the trainees and renovating the school and multi aid and charity initiatives, for donating Dignity kits to the women.

Also speaking, Malam Babazannah Abdulkarim, the Project Coordinator MCRP appealed to the government to make provisions for shop spaces in the shopping complex in the metropolis to help the benefitiaries continue their trade.

