Borno electorate vote for LG councillors
The APC is the only party with chairmanship and councillor candidates in all the 27 LGAs as the remaining parties fielded candidates in less than five LGAs.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) however reports voter apathy, while many residents blamed the development on lack of campaign by the participating political parties and candidates involved.
As of noon, some of the polling units that started operation only recorded a few voters.
The Executive Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), Alhaji Lawan Maina, who is monitoring the exercise, urged for peaceful conduct.
NAN reports that six political parties, comprising All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP) and Allied People’s Movement (APM) are participating in the election.
