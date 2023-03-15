ADVERTISEMENT
Borno CAN denies endorsing PDP candidate Mohammed for governor

The Borno State CAN said it remains a religious association that is apolitical, non-partisan and law abiding.

Ali Mohammed.

Addressing newsmen in Maiduguri on Wednesday, the state Chairman of CAN, Rev. John Bakeni said the association remained apolitical and needed to clear the rumours making round.

“Let me say categorically that CAN is not a political party and will never be.

“The state CAN has not endorsed any candidate in her interactions with candidates who sought audience with her, and will not do so.

“CAN has not received any money from any politician as a form of voter inducement.

“All CAN in Borno State has done from the Presidential elections to date is to encourage Christians to participate in the political processes by voting candidates of their choice,” Bakeni added.

He urged those peddling the rumours and using CAN for propaganda with regard to the election to desist from the campaign, adding that the association rejected anyone or group trying to use it for political gain.

Bakeni also called on politicians, particularly candidates to be wary of fraudsters masquerading as religious leaders representing CAN.

CAN remains a religious association that is apolitical, non-partisan and law abiding.

“We encourage all people of Borno State who are eligible to vote to come out and perform their civic duty and responsibility of electing their next set of leaders,” Bakeni said.

