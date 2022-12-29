ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands ₦5bn over killing of member

Ima Elijah

The association would also monitor the trial of Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi...

Omobolanle Raheem.
Omobolanle Raheem.

Trailing the cruel murder of Omobolanle Raheem, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, by a trigger-happy police officer, the association has said it would seek at least ₦5 billion compensation for the family of the slain lawyer from the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, December 29, 2022, by a member of NBA Lagos branch and rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN).

What NBA said: According to the statement, the association would also monitor the trial of Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, who allegedly shot and killed the lawyer in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day.

Adegboruwa said in a bid to ensure a quick justice for the slain lawyer, the NBA Lagos branch in conjunction with the NBA President, Mr. Y.C. Mikyau, SAN, decided to be part of the prosecution of the trigger-happy policeman

“The NBA is also seeking monetary compensation for the family of Mrs. Raheem from the government of Lagos State, the Federal Government, and indeed the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission, through its Human Rights Committee.

“The NBA will seek for payment of damages not less than five billion naira in addition to the prosecution of the killer cop.”

What has been going on: There has been public outrage over the killing of the lawyer who was shot while returning from a Christmas outing on Sunday.

Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, had on Wednesday, 28 December, recommended the suspension of the officer to pave way for proper investigation into what triggered the incident.

Also, Representative Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro of Eti-Osa constituency, moved a motion to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of Barrister Bolanle Raheem, and prosecute the officers involved with a view to getting justice, and to stop officers from taking alcohol while on duty.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to 460 students in host communities

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to 460 students in host communities

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands ₦5bn over killing of member

Bolanle Raheem: NBA demands ₦5bn over killing of member

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Kogi ahead of Buhari’s visit, 3 dead

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Kogi ahead of Buhari’s visit, 3 dead

Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles when they retire – Osun Speaker

Ex-govs/deputies can go with official vehicles when they retire – Osun Speaker

New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

New naira notes: Extend deadline to June 31, Senate to CBN

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

Tinubu or Obi: Who will G5 Governors endorse? [Editor's Comment]

Tinubu or Obi: Who will G5 Governors endorse? [Editor's Comment]

Gov. Masari signs over N289.6bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

Gov. Masari signs over N289.6bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

3 things Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu have in common

Arthur Eze and Peter Obi. (Kanyi Daily News)

Anambra billionaire, Arthur Eze advises Peter Obi to withdraw from presidential race

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi.

Sheikh Gumi: Vote those who won’t fight bandits, they are our people [Video]