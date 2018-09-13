Pulse.ng logo
Bolaji Abdullahi joins Kwara governorship race

Bolaji Abdullahi Ex APC spokesman declares intention to run for Gov in Kwara

The former APC spokesman made the declaration on Wednesday at a rally in Ilorin, Kwara state.

  • Published:
Bolaji Abdullahi declares intention to run for Gov in Kwara play

Bolaji Abdullahi

(Facebook)

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi has signified his interest to run for Governor in Kwara state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdullahi dumped the APC days after Senate President Bukola Saraki decamped to the PDP.

According to Daily Post, the former APC spokesman made the declaration on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at a rally in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Abdullahi  said “This is a journey that started in 2003 when I joined the state government. In all those years one thing that has become very clear is that Kwara state’s biggest asset is our youths. And so we need to ensure that our young ones don’t constitute the problem for us in the state because right now, 54 per cent of Kwarans are below the age of 0-19 years.

“We have to plan for them and that is my main agenda. I will focus mainly on youth development because if we don’t solve the problem of the youths, they will one day come and solve us, so to speak. Because they are in the majority, if we don’t solve their problem, one day they will wake up and descend on us.

ALSO READ: APC's former spokesman, Bolaji Abdulahi resigns FG appointment

“I interact with them regularly and I know what they want; these young people want decent education, they want to develop their skill, they want to have good jobs, to become useful citizens and not beggars. And unless we make their issue a priority this state won’t survive.

“We may be spending money building roads and bridges but if we neglect them we are deceiving ourselves. I, therefore, understand that our greatest focus must be on education and health.”

Bolaji Abdullahi served as the Minister of Youth Development and also Sports, under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

