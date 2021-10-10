Bode George says PDP must zone presidency to south

The PDP chieftain said the decision of the party to ‘hang the presidency’ in the air is dangerous, unfair and wrong.

In a statement titled, “Zoning is about equity and fairness,” the politician advised PDP stakeholders to ensure the party returns to power in 2023.

The statement reads in part, “There is an old, enlightening principle laid down by the founding fathers of our party since 1999 that six key positions must always be zoned to the six geo political constituents of our nation to ensure equity and orderly balance of power.”

“The six key positions are the President, Vice President, National Chairman, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“Naturally, this means that if the Presidency goes to the North, the Chairman of the party goes to the South and vice versa. All these positions are zoned because of the necessity of national belonging and accommodation. Every section of this nation must have a sense of equitable participation in our national life.

“This has been the enduring pivot of our democratic experience since 1999. There is now a threat to this unwritten doctrine. The zoning arrangement which gave the north the Chairmanship of our party and leaves the Presidency open is incongruous, unwholesome and a recipe for disaster.

“Once the Chairmanship is now in the north, the presidency must come to the south. There must not be any ambiguity at all. This should be crystal clear. Hanging the presidency in the air like a hovering craft without a landing zone is dangerous, unfair and wrong.