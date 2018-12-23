A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has said that he not planning to leave the party.

According to Daily Post, George said this while speaking to newsmen in Lagos on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

“As an aspirant for the National Chairmanship position of the PDP, I never threatened to dump the party despite that the South-West geopolitical zone was supposed to produce the Chairman in line with the party’s zoning formula,” he said.

George also called on PDP zonal leaders in the South-South and South-East to unite.

According to the PDP chieftain, selfishness among party members will not help the party’s presidential candidate win the 2019 election.

George also said “We should not hold the party to ransom because of ambition. I appealed to those who still have grievances against the emergence of Atiku or the running mate, Peter Obi to calm down. They should know that power belongs to God and man proposes God disposes.

“God has designed what everyone is going to be. We should get away from bickering, innuendos and backstabbing. I beg the South-South and South-East to calm down and let the will of the people be respected.

“Pettiness and self-interest will diminish the chances of Atiku defeating Buhari ahead of the elections.”