Bode George says Bisi Akande wrote his book to launch Tinubu's presidency campaign

George has remained a fierce and constant critic of Tinubu.

Bode George (Right) and Bola Tinubu (ThisDay)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George, says Bisi Akande's book, which was launched with fanfare in Lagos last week, was written to glorify and deify Bola Tinubu as the former Lagos Governor prepares to launch his 2023 presidency campaign.

The autobiography titled ‘My Participations’, has enjoyed rave reviews in the mainstream media.

President Muhammadu Buhari attended the Lagos book launch on Thursday, December 9, and described Akande as one man he can go into the jungle with.

George has however described the book as a “shameful” piece of work that should immediately be withdrawn.

George said the author was hell bent on “bringing everybody else down” in order to promote Tinubu, a chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

“All he said in the book, the only man he was praising and didn’t condemn was Bola Tinubu. Do you think that is not political? Tinubu has thrown his hat into the ring that he wants to contest for the presidency in 2023, and so he must bring everybody else down and start promoting him.

“Today is December 20, and in another month, we will be heading into the new year in another week. And that is the year of politics in this country. What an appropriate time to now open up a pandora box, demonising some leaders and elders and the only man you can see and praise is your brother [ Tinubu].

"Why did he come and launch the book in Lagos — he has never had anything to do with Lagos — if not to promote Tinubu?," George said during a chat with AriseTV.

Tinubu recently said he will consider calls from Nigerians to run for President.

