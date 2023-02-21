ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Olabode George, a former PDP Deputy National Chairman and the party’s Lagos Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) on Monday united ahead of the general elections.

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls (PUNCH)
Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls (PUNCH)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there has been a cold war between George, the PDP leader in the state and Adediran over some unresolved issues between the duo shortly after the PDP primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a statement by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, the Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, George and the candidate met on Monday to resolve differences ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Ogunleye said, “The cold war between the National Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George and the governorship candidate of the party, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has been finally put to an end in a reconciliation and unity meeting held today.”

He quoted George as saying that there was no disagreement of any sort in the party again.

According to him, George described himself as an irredentist member of the party.

He quoted George as saying that “personal differences would not affect his insistent on the rescue mission of the state from the grip of the marauders.

“The mis-governance and mismanagement of the resources of Lagos by the ruling APC over the years will be over in a matter of days as Lagosians will vote en-mass for Jandor.”

Ogunleye said that George enjoined all party members to unite and work hard to ensure the party wins in their respective local government areas.

Also, Adediran was quoted as expressing gratitude to George for his magnanimity and fatherly oversight.

He commended the elder statesman for his untiring efforts over the years to deliver Lagos state from the clueless and inept successive governors.

Adediran said that with the resolve of the leadership to close ranks, the coast was now clear and the chances of the PDP in the general elections was much brighter.

He assured residents that the pains and hardship being experience would be forgotten immediately the PDP forms the government at the state and the federal level.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’ll restructure Kwara – NNPP guber candidate

I’ll restructure Kwara – NNPP guber candidate

Biden to visit Poland after Ukraine trip

Biden to visit Poland after Ukraine trip

2023 Elections: INEC, transport unions sign MoU in Bauchi – REC

2023 Elections: INEC, transport unions sign MoU in Bauchi – REC

2023 Elections: US warns citizens to avoid rallies and keep low profile

2023 Elections: US warns citizens to avoid rallies and keep low profile

INEC reassures Nigerians, International Community of free, fair, credible general election

INEC reassures Nigerians, International Community of free, fair, credible general election

Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur

Tinubu will remove corruption in public sector, reposition Nigeria – Entrepreneur

2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

2023 Elections: Endorsement of Obi sacrosanct, says Pan Niger Delta Forum

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

Bode George, Jandor unite ahead of polls

ADC adopts Peter Obi as its presidential candidate

ADC adopts Peter Obi as its presidential candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?