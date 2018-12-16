Blogger drags APC to court for not appointing him as its spokesman

news

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a blogger, Abubakar Usman has dragged the ruling party to court for not appointing him as its spokesman.

According to Premium Times, Usman says that he is supposed to be appointed as the spokesman of the APC, following the resignation of Bolaji Abdullahi.

Abdullahi, in the wake of the crisis rocking the ruling party, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in August 2018.

The blogger is also contesting the appointment of the appointment of the current APC spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu.

According to Usman, Issa-Onilu came fourth during the party’s national convention where members were elected into various offices in June 2018.

The blogger, in a suit filed at the High Court in Abuja, wants the court to declare him the spokesman of the ruling party.

He is also seeking a declaration from the court on whether Issa-Onilu is the right person to be declared as APC spokesman, on the basis that he came fourth during the party's national election.

According to Premium Times, “Mr Usman is asking the court to declare whether upon the interpretation of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended, the constitution of the APC, the 2010 Electoral Act as amended and guideline for the 2018 National Convention of the APC, the party can appoint Mr Issa-Onilu into the position without having been duly elected at a congress of national convention.”

He is also asking the court to direct the parties in the suit to the recognise him as the duly elected National Publicity Secretary of the APC with all rights and privileges included.

Parties joined in the suit are Issa-Onilu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).