Binani on her way to become Nigeria's first female governor-elect.

The Senator, currently representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber, squared up against the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the keenly-contested race.

Meanwhile, results collated at all the polling units in the 21 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State on Saturday, March 18, 2023, showed that Binani has recorded the majority of votes ahead of her fellow contestants.

As contained in the results sheet sighted by this reporter, Binani, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled a total of 409,909 votes to defeat Fintiri who scored 406,617 votes.

Barring any change in the equation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to make the results official in the coming hours.