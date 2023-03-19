ADVERTISEMENT
Binani on her way to become Nigeria's first female governor-elect

Nurudeen Shotayo

Binani is reported to have scored the highest number of votes cast in all the 21 Local Government Areas of Adamawa.

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]
APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani.

The Senator, currently representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber, squared up against the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the keenly-contested race.

Meanwhile, results collated at all the polling units in the 21 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State on Saturday, March 18, 2023, showed that Binani has recorded the majority of votes ahead of her fellow contestants.

As contained in the results sheet sighted by this reporter, Binani, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled a total of 409,909 votes to defeat Fintiri who scored 406,617 votes.

Binani on her way to become Nigeria's first female governor-elect.
Binani on her way to become Nigeria's first female governor-elect.

Barring any change in the equation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to make the results official in the coming hours.

Pulse reports that this development is unprecedented in the history of Nigerian politics as no woman has ever been elected as governor in Africa's biggest democracy.

