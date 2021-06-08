RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bill seeking to regulate political parties structure scales 2nd reading

The bill scaled through the second reading when majority of the member voted in its favour.

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives [NASS]
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives [NASS] Pulse Nigeria

A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of 1999 Constitution to regulate and strengthen political parties structures in Nigeria has scaled through second reading at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Oberuakpefe Afe (PDP–Delta) who sponsored the bill said that there was need to regulate the structures of political parties in the country.

He said that if a political party did not win a seat in the State House of Assembly, such party should be deregistered and should not be fit to further contest for any elective position.

He said that if the bill was passed, it would help to further help to structure political parties in the country.

Rep Nkem Abonta (PDP-Abia) in his contribution said that there was need to respect the freedom of association, adding that excluding a party for political participation was not in the spirit of the constitution.

He added that the principle of democracy was that the majority would have their way while the minority had their say, adding that party could win election in council area and not necessarily the state house of assembly.

The speaker, however, called for a voice vote and the bill scaled through the second reading when majority of the member voted in its favour.

