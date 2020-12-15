2020 has been quite a year for nations across the world, especially with COVID-19 grinding activities to a halt.

The disruptions caused by the pandemic were significant on many fronts, especially on economic and social activities, but politics did not suffer as much.

In fact, the pandemic was just another outlet for politicians to continue to play the games they know best.

In no particular order, here is a list of Nigerian political figures who could be considered to have ‘won’ in a year the world turned upside down.

1. Godwin Obaseki

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, started 2020 continuing a long drawn out conflict with his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Even though Oshiomhole had been a significant influence on his victory four years ago, Obaseki refused to back down as godfather and godson washed their dirty laundry in full view of the public.

Edo's Governor Godwin Obaseki refused to be bullied and was rewarded with a second term in office [Twitter-@GovernorObaseki]

The conflict was considered by many as unwinnable for Obaseki who was seeking a second term with a September election looming.

That public position assumed more life when a screening committee, believed to be working under Oshiomhole's direction, disqualified Obaseki from contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With just two months left to the election, Obaseki made a risky switch to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won the party's ticket, and went on to beat familiar foe Osagie Ize-Iyamu at the polls.

2. Rotimi Akeredolu

Just like Obaseki, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, was also gunning for a second term in office when the year started.

Rotimi Akeredolu won a second term in office after it looked like a coalition of his opponents could have stopped him [Twitter/@RotimiAkeredolu]

But unlike his Edo counterpart, Akeredolu’s headline battle was with his own deputy, Agboola Ajayi, who also had his eyes set on the governor’s seat.

Ajayi dumped the APC for the PDP to achieve his ambition, a consolidation of power expected to dethrone the governor, but another conflict between the deputy governor and the PDP meant that threat didn’t linger for too long.

Akeredolu went on to win re-election in the October 10 election, despite perceived public dissatisfaction with his first term performance.

He will remain governor unless a petition against his victory is successful.

3. Duoye Diri

Duoye Diri lost the Bayelsa governorship election in 2019.

In 2020, he was sworn in as Bayelsa State governor.

Governor Duoye Diri snatched victory from the jaws of defeat stretching back to 2019 [ThisDay]

Diri's victory was delivered via a ruling of the Supreme Court that invalidated the victory of his opponent David Lyon whose running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, was determined to have contested with forged credentials.

The ruling came dramatically just hours before Lyon was set to be inaugurated.

Diri has since fended off attempts to unseat him via the same court and will remain Bayelsa governor.

4. Akinwumi Adesina

After leading the African Development Bank in colourful strides for five years, high-flying Akinwumi Adesina was set to be re-elected unopposed to continue as President of the AfDB.

Akinwumi Adesina survived what was believed to be an American witch hunt to secure a second term as AfDB President [AFP] AFP

That clear path was soon filled with spikes after unnamed members of his own staff accused the 60-year-old of mismanagement including using the bank's resources for personal gain, and filling the pockets of his fellow Nigerians.

Even though the bank's ethics committee cleared him of any wrongdoing, Adesina was thrown under the international spotlight after the United States, one of AfDB's biggest shareholders, demanded an independent probe.

The Americans' insistence was believed to be borne out of a desire to stop Adesina's re-election, but an independent panel of three experts also cleared him.

The former minister was re-elected for a second term of five years in August.

5. All Progressives Congress (APC)

The APC started 2020 as a party in crisis.

The APC rallied back from what could have been a truly terrible year for the party [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

The National Working Committee of the party, led by Oshiomhole, became less and less popular within its own ranks, leading to aggressive power moves by different factions to gain control.

Critics’ prediction of the party’s implosion after President Muhammadu Buhari's second term tenure started to look like it would be fulfilled way ahead of time.

But the party started to turn the corner around the middle of the year, starting with the decision to sack Oshiomhole's NWC resulting in a massive turnaround.

The party won one governorship election in Ondo but lost Edo, mostly because it lost Obaseki to the opposition, a fallout of Oshiomhole's mess.

The party has gained a defecting governor in Ebonyi’s Governor Dave Umahi, and a few federal lawmakers who have made the predictable switch to the ruling party.

The party also won nine of the bye-elections held in 15 constituencies across the country in December.

Despite a groundswell of anti-APC sentiment in the public, the party is surprisingly finishing the year in a much healthier position than it started.