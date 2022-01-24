RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Beware of fake party registration website, APC to members

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in Abuja, alerted its supporters, members and the general public to a fake membership registration website: apcregistration.com.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) in a statement, said the website was fake and unauthorised.

“The website which is circulating on social media is unauthorised and a scam, sponsored by fifth columnists to cause confusion,” he said.

The APC scribe urged relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the website and its sponsors.

