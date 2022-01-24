Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) in a statement, said the website was fake and unauthorised.
Beware of fake party registration website, APC to members
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in Abuja, alerted its supporters, members and the general public to a fake membership registration website: apcregistration.com.
“The website which is circulating on social media is unauthorised and a scam, sponsored by fifth columnists to cause confusion,” he said.
The APC scribe urged relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the website and its sponsors.
