Tinubu investigates minister Edu for approving payment of ₦585m to private account

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also urged Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, is under probe
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, is under probe [Twitter/@edu_betta]

Idris said in a statement issued on Sunday that the Federal Government is aware of the narratives circulating widely, and wishes to assure Nigerians that it takes these issues most seriously.

It will be recalled that Edu came under heavy criticism on Friday after a memo surfaced where she allegedly directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer ₦585 million to a private account owned by one Oniyelu Bridget.

The ministry claimed Bridget currently serves as the Project Accountant, Grants for Vulnerable Groups.

"The Ministry of Information and National Orientation acknowledges the concerns raised by the public regarding the alleged payment of funds into a private account by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

"We are aware of the narratives circulating widely and wish to assure Nigerians that the Government takes these issues most seriously.

"The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is transparent and accountable to the people, and committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilised effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

"In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

"The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process.

"The public is advised to note, against the backdrop of various unverified narratives circulating on the Internet, that my ministry is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Only accurate details will be shared with the public.

"The Ministry is committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation," the statement read.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds.

"The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public," he added.

