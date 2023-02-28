Benue: Tinubu wins as Ortom fails to deliver Peter Obi at home

The result was announced on Monday, February 27, 2023, by Faruk Kuta, the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), at the INEC head office in Makurdi, the state capital.

Why this matters: The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, had urged his state residents to vote Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the 25 February election.

The results: However, from emerging election results, Tinubu secured 310,468 votes, while Peter Obi came in second with 308,372 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received 130,081 votes, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) received 4,740 votes.

The shares: Obi won 15 LGAs including Guma, where Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, hails from, while Tinubu secured eight LGAs.