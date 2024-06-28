ADVERTISEMENT
Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission added that it needed more time to prepare and procure election materials, which has not yet been procured.

Dr. John Chen, Chairman of the commission disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Makurdi. Dr. Chen said the change of date was necessitated by logistical constraints.

He said the commission needed more time to prepare and procure election materials, which he said had not yet been procured.

“We have commenced the process of rescheduling by developing a revised timetable that will accommodate all critical activities and allow sufficient time for adequate preparation.

“Today serves as the date for the issuance of the election notice in accordance with the relevant Statutes, particularly Sections 103 (3) and 150 of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, and detailed guidelines will be released in due course in accordance with these laws,” he said.

The Chairman appealed to all political parties, candidates and critical stakeholders to cooperate with the commission to enable it to conduct a free and fair election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

