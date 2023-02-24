Benue South PDP stakeholders pledge 100% votes for Atiku
The Benue South Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders have pledged to deliver 100 votes for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the Saturday’s Presidential Election.
He said that they resolved to vote for Abubakar on the premise that their interest would be better served under his presidency.
He said that stakeholders distanced themselves from those campaigning for candidates of other political parties, saying, they cannot be faithful members of the PDP and be seen to be working for candidates of other political parties.
Mumeh said that they urged all party members not to be distracted by the antics of a few but should go all out to vote for candidates of the PDP in the Feb. 25 and March 11 election.
“Addressing the stakeholders drawn for the nine Local Government Areas of the zone, Mark advised them to be faithful to PDP.
“It makes no sense for people to be jumping from one party to the other,” he said.
Mark also frowned at those who defect from one party to another at the slightest opportunity, saying they were people without conviction.
