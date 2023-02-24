ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Benue South PDP stakeholders pledge 100% votes for Atiku

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Benue South Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders have pledged to deliver 100 votes for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the Saturday’s Presidential Election.

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said that they resolved to vote for Abubakar on the premise that their interest would be better served under his presidency.

He said that stakeholders distanced themselves from those campaigning for candidates of other political parties, saying, they cannot be faithful members of the PDP and be seen to be working for candidates of other political parties.

Mumeh said that they urged all party members not to be distracted by the antics of a few but should go all out to vote for candidates of the PDP in the Feb. 25 and March 11 election.

“Addressing the stakeholders drawn for the nine Local Government Areas of the zone, Mark advised them to be faithful to PDP.

“It makes no sense for people to be jumping from one party to the other,” he said.

Mark also frowned at those who defect from one party to another at the slightest opportunity, saying they were people without conviction.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EU Parliament Observers cautions against impunity of election offenders

EU Parliament Observers cautions against impunity of election offenders

President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections

President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections

Electoral offences that can get you into trouble on election day

Electoral offences that can get you into trouble on election day

Benue South PDP stakeholders pledge 100% votes for Atiku

Benue South PDP stakeholders pledge 100% votes for Atiku

Elections: Makinde declares Friday half-working day for Oyo workers

Elections: Makinde declares Friday half-working day for Oyo workers

Yiaga Africa deploys 3,836 observers for Saturday’s poll

Yiaga Africa deploys 3,836 observers for Saturday’s poll

GOC warns trouble-makers in South-East ahead of Saturday elections

GOC warns trouble-makers in South-East ahead of Saturday elections

65 Lagos political groups endorse Tinubu, pledge 400, 000 votes

65 Lagos political groups endorse Tinubu, pledge 400, 000 votes

JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections

JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony