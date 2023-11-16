Benue Govt denies allegations of youths throwing stones at Governor Alia

In a press statement issued on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Sir Kula Tersoo, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Alia, categorically dismissed the reports as "fake, fictitious, misleading, and probably designed to undermine, demean, and cast Governor Hyacinth Alia in a negative light."

According to the statement, Governor Alia's visit to Vaatia College was in response to a reported case of house breakage, thievery, desecration of a tomb, and vandalism within the college premises.

The governor, during the visit, issued clear instructions for the prompt arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the mentioned acts.

Tersoo clarified that the governor's visit to Vaatia College proceeded without any disturbances, stating that Governor Alia has a commendable reputation for freely walking the streets and markets of the state without facing harassment.

Addressing media professionals, Tersoo urged them to adhere to journalistic principles and ethics, underscoring the importance of verifying news sources before publishing reports.