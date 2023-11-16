ADVERTISEMENT
Benue Govt denies allegations of youths throwing stones at Governor Alia

Ima Elijah

The Benue State government calls for responsible journalism and cautions against the spread of misinformation that could tarnish the image of public figures.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
In a press statement issued on Thursday, November 16, 2023, Sir Kula Tersoo, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Alia, categorically dismissed the reports as "fake, fictitious, misleading, and probably designed to undermine, demean, and cast Governor Hyacinth Alia in a negative light."

According to the statement, Governor Alia's visit to Vaatia College was in response to a reported case of house breakage, thievery, desecration of a tomb, and vandalism within the college premises.

The governor, during the visit, issued clear instructions for the prompt arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the mentioned acts.

Tersoo clarified that the governor's visit to Vaatia College proceeded without any disturbances, stating that Governor Alia has a commendable reputation for freely walking the streets and markets of the state without facing harassment.

Addressing media professionals, Tersoo urged them to adhere to journalistic principles and ethics, underscoring the importance of verifying news sources before publishing reports.

"This report is ill-intended, to say the least. Let us learn to be investigative and always verify the truthfulness of any report we give."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

