Benue 2023: YPP collapses structures into PDP, promises to deliver 100,000 votes to Uba

The chairman stated that the party had decided to align with the PDP on governorship position, stressing that if the party stood alone it could not win the election though it would get over a 100,000 votes.

“So, it is because of this that we want to mitigate the unforeseen disaster.

“We have gone all out to contribute our quota to the building of the state in the next four years,” Hough said.

He, however, said that the party would not hesitate to stand against PDP when it would fail in her social engagements with the Benue people.

“The alliance should not be a parasitic type but mutual one that will be beneficial to all,” he said.

He urged members of the party to work assiduously as if they still fielded a governorship candidate in the race, emphasising that they should work so that PDP would win the election.

