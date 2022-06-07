RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bello visits Presidential Villa, dismisses APC consensus arrangement

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has met with President Muhammadu Buhari, and disassociated himself from the party’s consensus plan.

2023 Presidency: Yahaya Bello presents nomination forms to president Muhammadu Buhari. [Presidency]
2023 Presidency: Yahaya Bello presents nomination forms to president Muhammadu Buhari. [Presidency]

The governor, who spoke to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting on Tuesday, said he would be contesting the party’s presidential primary as he remain the candidate to beat in the election.

Recommended articles

Bello also stated that he was not part of the decision on the issue of power shift to the South as announced by 13 out of the 14 APC Northern governors, insisting that he remains in the race and cannot be excluded from the ballot for Tuesday’s exercise.

He said: “I am a free citizen and a qualified member of the party. I am contesting.

”I bought the form, was cleared to participate in the primary election and there is no reason for me to be excluded from the ballot. If they do so, then that is a recipe for a bigger trouble for the party.

“However, I don’t think it is a decision of the party. It is a decision of few elites who may decide to use their position to oppress the so called minority.

”But I want to prove that in this country, I am not in the minority. I belong to the younger generation and Nigerians that are oppressed and are saying that their voice must be heard. ”

According to him, he will win the Tuesday ’s contest overwhelmingly, if the process is free and fair.

“I believe strongly that getting into that arena today, I will win overwhelmingly if the process and normal regulations are followed, I will emerge victorious,” he added.

On power rotation, the governor said he was never consulted by his colleagues, the Northern Governors, before a decision was taken.

“I am a unifier, I have demonstrated that severally in my state and in carrying out various tasks that I was given by the party.

”So, nobody consulted me over the decision that power be shifted to the South and I would say they were enrolled by a certain interest that wants to be the Vice President at all costs.

“And I continue to oppose the issue of ‘turn by turn’ presidency because the insecurity that is facing us today does not respect that.

”Every part of this country is faced with insecurity and wants prosperity and we want unity in this country, which is what I stand for.

“Who should be able to solve that problem is what should occupy our minds now, not rotational presidency,” Bello stresed.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC officials storm APC Special Convention

EFCC officials storm APC Special Convention

2023: Court nullifies rescheduled Ebonyi PDP’s primaries, declares Odii guber candidate

2023: Court nullifies rescheduled Ebonyi PDP’s primaries, declares Odii guber candidate

Bello visits Presidential Villa, dismisses APC consensus arrangement

Bello visits Presidential Villa, dismisses APC consensus arrangement

Recruitment: Soludo nullifies botched online exam, orders repeat

Recruitment: Soludo nullifies botched online exam, orders repeat

APC Convention: APC will come out stronger, united – Delegates

APC Convention: APC will come out stronger, united – Delegates

Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire, LP chairman

Peter Obi will bring the change Nigerians desire, LP chairman

APC primary: Excluding me on ballot is a recipe for crisis – Yahaya Bello

APC primary: Excluding me on ballot is a recipe for crisis – Yahaya Bello

APC primary: Ayo Fayose tells Asiwaju Tinubu to thread with caution

APC primary: Ayo Fayose tells Asiwaju Tinubu to thread with caution

APC Presidential Primary: Delegates go through accreditation amid tight security

APC Presidential Primary: Delegates go through accreditation amid tight security

Trending

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over...

Bola-Tinubu-

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.

Produce a consensus candidate before the primary - Buhari charges aspirants

Breaking: Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency. (ChannelsTV)

Without my support, Buhari wouldn't be president - Tinubu

Bola Tinubu (L) and President Muhammadu Buhari (R)