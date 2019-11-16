Kogi state deputy governor, Edward Onoja, has described the high turnout of voters for the governorship election as a testament of Governor Yahaya Bello's "good works" in Kogi state.

Onoja stated this on Saturday, November 16, 2019, after casting his vote at Unit 002, Ward 3, Omonyoku-Odidoko, Ogugu - Olamaboro Local Government Area, Kogi state.

Kogi state deputy governor, Edward Onoja, says his principal, Yahaya Bello, is a divine leader.

He also described the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate as a divine leader.

"God brought a divine leader, who in spite of coming from another senatorial district, saw the need to meet the infrastructural gap in the Eastern district that has always produced the governor of the state.

''Because of this, our people who are people of gratitude appreciate that gesture and then made up their mind to repay good for good.

''I think today at the end of the day, we will all be happy. Our slogan is let's do more. We will do more," Onoja added.

The deputy governor expressed optimism over the high turnout of voters adding that Governor Bello's second term in office would yield more dividends of democracy for the people.

Pulse observed that accreditation and voting are going on simultaneously and peacefully in most parts of the state.