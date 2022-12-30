Tinubu: Be ready for your political obituaries - Dino warns G5 Governors

This comes amid reports that the five Governors, otherwise known as the G5, had struck a deal with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, after a marathon meeting in London.

The G5 gang comprises the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, his Benue, Oyo, Enugu, and Abia state counterparts, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Okezie Ikpeazu, respectively.

The aggrieved governors and some party chieftains including former ministers have been on a warpath with the PDP over the continued stay of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman.

Meanwhile, during an interview on Arise Television, Melaye argued that there are no justifiable grounds for the aggrieved governors to withdraw support for the PDP presidential candidate.

He noted that, since some of the governors are contesting for senatorial elections on the party's platform, it'd be political suicide for them to support another candidate for the presidency.

Melaye's words: “They (the G-5 governors) have no reason whatsoever to say they’re not going to support the candidate of their party. But I’ve made the statement that if they fail to support the presidential candidate of their party, and they themselves are running elections, then they should be ready to celebrate their political obituaries.

“Every part of this country including their various States, candidates and party faithful, even APC members have decided that they’re going to vote the winning team, and that is the Atiku-Okowa ticket.

“About three of them are interested in going to the Senate, and one of them wants to return as governor under the PDP. So I don’t know what diabolic means they will use to dump the presidential candidate of their party and then advocate for another candidate outside their party. That will be a new trend in politics globally.