Akeju gave the advice while briefing accredited election observers and party representatives in Akure.

The REC noted that an election monitor has some level of lawful authority over the conduct of elections and officials unlike observers.

According to him, a monitor is a duly authorised personnel of INEC while an observer is independent and writes reports to his organisation and the commission.

Akeju said that the clarification was imperative to avoid occurrences that could result in misunderstanding and confusion during the elections.

Under no circumstance should observers handle election documents in the polling station or physically assist the voting or counting process, Akeju said.