BBNaija: Don't be distracted, Baba-Ahmed urges Obidients

Pulse reports that the season 7 of the widely followed reality show kicked off on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, unveiled this year's season tagged 'Level Up' at a colourful ceremony that saw artistes, Asake and Victony thrill viewers with great musical performances.

12 housemates were introduced to 'Biggie's House' on the night with another set of housemates expected to join them on day two.

Moments after the show went live, Baba-Ahmed in a post on his Twitter page urged Obidients to not lose sight of the task ahead in 2023 elections, which he described as a ‘battle’.

“Dear #Obidients please don’t be distracted with the new season of the Tv show #BBNaija we have a battle ahead of us,” the economist tweeted.

Baba-Ahmed's comment came amid calls by some Nigerians that the reality show should be rested this year to allow the youths maintain focus on the 2023 general elections.

The BBNaija show is heavily followed by many Nigerian youths who also use the social media to express their opinions about happenings on the show.