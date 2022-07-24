RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BBNaija: Don't be distracted, Baba-Ahmed urges Obidients

Nurudeen Shotayo

Baba-Ahmed has called on the supporters of Obi to be focused on the task ahead.

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)
Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, running mate of the Party Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has appealed to the party's supporters, otherwise known as Obidients, not to get distracted as this year's Big Brother Naija (BBN) Tv show gets underway.

Pulse reports that the season 7 of the widely followed reality show kicked off on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, unveiled this year's season tagged 'Level Up' at a colourful ceremony that saw artistes, Asake and Victony thrill viewers with great musical performances.

12 housemates were introduced to 'Biggie's House' on the night with another set of housemates expected to join them on day two.

Moments after the show went live, Baba-Ahmed in a post on his Twitter page urged Obidients to not lose sight of the task ahead in 2023 elections, which he described as a ‘battle’.

Dear #Obidients please don’t be distracted with the new season of the Tv show #BBNaija we have a battle ahead of us,” the economist tweeted.

Baba-Ahmed's comment came amid calls by some Nigerians that the reality show should be rested this year to allow the youths maintain focus on the 2023 general elections.

The BBNaija show is heavily followed by many Nigerian youths who also use the social media to express their opinions about happenings on the show.

The build up to the 2023 general elections has seen an unprecedented involvement of Nigerian youths who have finally decided to play active roles in the political future of the country.

Nurudeen Shotayo

