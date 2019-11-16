Barely one hour after former President, Goodluck Jonathan complained about late arrival of election materials in Otuoke, Bayelsa state, some suspected political thugs are reportedly fighting over movement of voting materials to the area.

The thugs were said to have disagreed over distribution of the materials, as they fight one another at INEC’s Registration Area Centre inside Community Secondary School, Otueke at 10.45 a.m.

According to Punch, journalists and election observers, who were close to the scene left the scene in a hurry when they noticed that some of the youths were armed.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the INEC officials told Punch that the late distribution of election materials in Otuoke, at Ogbia Local Government Area of the state should be blamed on the youths of the community.

The INEC official says, “Blame the community youths for the late distribution of voting materials. The materials came in around 11.30 a.m., but the community youths insisted we should not move them.”